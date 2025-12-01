The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 5.6% increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

The Hanover Insurance Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $145.17 and a 1 year high of $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.