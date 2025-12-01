GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $574.80 and last traded at $576.94. Approximately 2,133,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,377,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.77.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Trading Down 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $592.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after buying an additional 868,927 shares during the period.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

