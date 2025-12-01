Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.38 and last traded at $87.51. Approximately 2,259,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,871,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Cameco Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 27.0%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $2,131,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,141,000 after purchasing an additional 77,081 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 74.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

