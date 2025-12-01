Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.83 and last traded at $106.6760. Approximately 11,872,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,561,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.47.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $2,618,295,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

