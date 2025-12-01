Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.61 and last traded at $171.42. 42,513,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 14,859,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.04.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The business had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

