Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FMC (FMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FMC (NYSE: FMC):

11/25/2025 – FMC had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – FMC had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – FMC had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – FMC is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2025 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2025 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/3/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – FMC had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

10/31/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – FMC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

10/30/2025 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

10/22/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $42.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

10/9/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – FMC had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,496. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mitchell Raines bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

