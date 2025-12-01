Anthony Joseph Sandeen Sells 2,000 Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,046.60. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.90. 1,419,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,634. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.66. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,494 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,763,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

