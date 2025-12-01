Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Miller Purchases 5,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.34 per share, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,900. This trade represents a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 487,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.52. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $127.99.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.25 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $101.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.