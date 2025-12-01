GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Director Purchases $303,540.00 in Stock

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) Director Todd Cooper bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $303,540.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,923.60. This represents a 148.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.8%

GXO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 52.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 530,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

