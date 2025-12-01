John Cohn Sells 3,000 Shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director John Cohn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $888,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,319.75. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.25. 715,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,334. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.98. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $304.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The company had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

