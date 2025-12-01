Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Insider Sells $2,160,000.00 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Thigpen sold 500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,483.36. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,892,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,919,023. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($1,894.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

