Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Director Mary Ann Tighe Sells 6,000 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tighe sold 6,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $532,980.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,760.85. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 511,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.26. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $390.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHH. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $114,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

