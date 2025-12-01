Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,150,669.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,314,735.60. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, November 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,136,642.85.

On Monday, November 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,913.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65.

On Thursday, November 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $326.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.