Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Insider David Udell Sells 4,300 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,836. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Udell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, David Udell sold 3,010 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $472,570.00.

On Friday, November 7th, David Udell sold 4,131 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $624,194.10.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David Udell sold 4,051 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.20. 957,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,083. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $191,922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after purchasing an additional 545,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,264,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

