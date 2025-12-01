Analyzing Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) & Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 14.15% 8.52% 3.69% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.49% 2.61% 0.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.28 billion 1.75 $774.80 million $1.47 16.74 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $17,479.93 billion 0.00 $203.02 million $0.33 12.41

Invesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Invesco pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invesco and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 11 5 1 2.41 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 1 0 2.50

Invesco currently has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invesco beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

