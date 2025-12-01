Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 10050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.
The company has a market capitalization of C$17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.
Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.
