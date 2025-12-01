USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.59. 7,876,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,598,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on USAR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 6.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.92.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in USA Rare Earth by 73.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

