Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.6320. 3,082,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,159,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 6.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 68,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $692,042.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,802.08. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,241.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 821,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,266.08. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,284. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,513,000 after buying an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

