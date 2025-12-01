IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.49. 20,831,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,483,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research began coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Arete started coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Situational Awareness LP raised its position in shares of IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN in the second quarter worth $74,228,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,621,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after buying an additional 355,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IREN by 45.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IREN by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

