IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 24,047 shares.The stock last traded at $17.5210 and had previously closed at $17.79.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.
