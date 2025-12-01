Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.60 and last traded at $100.15. Approximately 14,117,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 15,186,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.06 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

