Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.95 and last traded at $60.3450. Approximately 330,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 888,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.00. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,326.24. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $34,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,633.80. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,198 shares of company stock worth $1,076,491. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

