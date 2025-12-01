Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $712.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vestis updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of Vestis stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $882.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.76. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Get Vestis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vestis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vestis by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vestis by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vestis by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $9.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSTS

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.