STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 2456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.42 million, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.47.
STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$227.24 million for the quarter. STEP Energy Services had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts predict that STEP Energy Services Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
About STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- If D-Wave Is Too Risky, Consider These 3 Quantum ETFs for Diversification
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- NVIDIA’s 13F Reveals 2 Q3 Winners—And 1 Painful Miss
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.