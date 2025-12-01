STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 2456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.42 million, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.47.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$227.24 million for the quarter. STEP Energy Services had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts predict that STEP Energy Services Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

