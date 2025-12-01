Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) dropped 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 480,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 108,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$129.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

