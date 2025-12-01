Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.1150, but opened at $12.62. Electrolux shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Electrolux from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrolux presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Electrolux Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 billion. Electrolux had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electrolux AB will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

