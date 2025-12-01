Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 351,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 110,943 shares.The stock last traded at $15.38 and had previously closed at $15.40.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.