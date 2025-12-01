Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 351,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 110,943 shares.The stock last traded at $15.38 and had previously closed at $15.40.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
