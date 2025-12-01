Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$67.29 and last traded at C$67.29, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.15.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of C$91.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

About Guardian Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

