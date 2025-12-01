Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 468474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$209.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

