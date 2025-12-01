Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 4846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Westaim Stock Down 4.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.20.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Westaim had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 118.02%.The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

