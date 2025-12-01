First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 2,238,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average daily volume of 272,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

First Andes Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

