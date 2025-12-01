Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 24.2% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 24.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. 26,866,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 10,695,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TLW shares. Panmure Gordon cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Trading Up 24.2%

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.