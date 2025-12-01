InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 40100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

InZinc Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.82.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

