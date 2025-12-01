Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TIM (TIMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TIM (NYSE: TIMB) recently:

11/24/2025 – TIM had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – TIM was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – TIM had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – TIM had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – TIM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – TIM had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – TIM was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

11/5/2025 – TIM was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – TIM had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $23.60 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – TIM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – TIM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – TIM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TIM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s payout ratio is 65.07%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

