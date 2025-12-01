Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $283.19 and last traded at $288.0040. Approximately 7,554,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,345,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.51.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

