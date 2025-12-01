MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.760-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.440-1.480 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1%

MongoDB stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.92. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.58 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.39.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,055,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,245,572.32. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 91,172 shares of company stock worth $29,794,336 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $525,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

