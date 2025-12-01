Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trading 5.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 206,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 476,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

