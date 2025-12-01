Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 42.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) rose 42.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.4010. Approximately 80,908,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 52,492,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9818.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,917,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 804,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250,628 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

