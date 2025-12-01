Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $202.9450, but opened at $220.00. Sartorius shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sartorius to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sartorius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sartorius

Sartorius Trading Up 12.0%

The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.61 and a 200 day moving average of $198.23.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sartorius had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company had revenue of $987.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.82 million.

About Sartorius

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.