Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $202.9450, but opened at $220.00. Sartorius shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sartorius to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sartorius
Sartorius Trading Up 12.0%
Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sartorius had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company had revenue of $987.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.82 million.
About Sartorius
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- If D-Wave Is Too Risky, Consider These 3 Quantum ETFs for Diversification
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NVIDIA’s 13F Reveals 2 Q3 Winners—And 1 Painful Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.