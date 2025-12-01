Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.3660. Approximately 22,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 92,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emerald from $7.90 to $7.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Emerald from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Emerald Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $664.64 million, a PE ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Emerald had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. Emerald has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Emerald’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerald by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Featured Articles

