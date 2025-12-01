Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.4060, with a volume of 1424768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $938,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,262,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,793 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

