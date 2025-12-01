Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Trading 8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.96 and last traded at GBX 43.20. 719,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 350,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 51.33.
Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.
