American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 15330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.