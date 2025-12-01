First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 2,238,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 272,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.93.

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

