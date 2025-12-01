Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.05, but opened at $75.88. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Down 8.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.08 and a current ratio of 15.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 73.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.