Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conifex Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 17.64%.The company had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada based forestry company. It operates through two segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The main activities of the lumbar segment include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing. The firm’s primary activities of the bioenergy segment are the generation of electrical power and the development of other opportunities in bioenergy and bioproducts which are complementary to the company’s harvesting and manufacturing operations.

