Target Hospitality (TH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2025 – Target Hospitality had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Target Hospitality had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Target Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Target Hospitality had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Target Hospitality had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Target Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Troy C. Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $423,371.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,664.74. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $106,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,844.58. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,600 shares of company stock worth $654,231. 68.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

