Insider Buying: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Buys 1,014 Shares of Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) Director Phillip Jamerson acquired 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $16,883.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,548.50. The trade was a 6.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 1,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 225,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of the James Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

