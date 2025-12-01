Insider Selling: Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Insider Sells £6,468.16 in Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert sold 11,152 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £6,468.16.

On Friday, November 28th, Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of Genel Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total value of £22,914.06.

Genel Energy stock traded up GBX 0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 59.90. The company had a trading volume of 162,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,084. Genel Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48.28 and a 52 week high of GBX 89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32.

GENL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 85 to GBX 90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

