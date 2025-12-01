Insider Buying: Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires 674 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.56.
John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, John Kingman acquired 679 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, with a total value of £1,643.18.
Legal & General Group Price Performance
Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 246.50. The stock had a trading volume of 941,946,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
