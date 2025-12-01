Insider Buying: Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires 674 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.56.

On Monday, November 3rd, John Kingman acquired 679 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, with a total value of £1,643.18.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 246.50. The stock had a trading volume of 941,946,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.25.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

